Find the Perfect Meet-Up Point with Mezzoman

US-centric: Google Maps mashup Mezzoman finds the perfect meet-up point for two addresses by establishing the midpoint and suggesting restaurants by cuisine nearby. Finding a good meet-up spot can be a bit difficult, and at one point or another you've probably felt you're getting the short end of the stick by driving the lion's share of the distance to the meet-up point. Mezzoman aims to rid you of that headache, and suggests places you could meet and eat (or bowl) near that midpoint. The only feature missing is pins marking the two addresses you're starting from, but in all it's a simple webapp that does just what it says.

Mezzoman [via Gmapsmania]

