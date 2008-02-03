Find the Cheapest Shipping Rates with ShipGooder

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

shipgooder.jpgUS-centric: Find the cheapest rates for shipping items from point A to point B with web site ShipGooder. Enter the shipping origin and destination zip codes as well as the package weight. Within seconds, ShipGooder will provide you with rates for major shipping carriers, including DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, Canada Post, and others. The shipping rates are displayed on a nice looking form that displays next day shipping, 2-day shipping, three-day shipping, or ground shipping options, but if necessary, you can change your view to a courier rate table that displays the various rates per carrier. ShipGooder also features a map to show (roughly) the estimated commute of your package. The site is still in beta and has a few kinks, so if you run into a problem calculating shipping for a particular zip code, try to reverse the destination and origin—that should work instead. ShipGooder makes it quite easy to get the cheapest shipping rates without visiting each individual carrier's website.

