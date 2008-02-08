Find New Uses for Orphaned Socks

Even the most organised laundry masters can fall victim to Sock Gremlins—the invisible forces that seem to whisk individual socks away, leaving an unbalanced pair. Environment-friendly blog Planet Green has a few suggestions before you think about tossing that orphaned sock, including:

Protect fragile holiday ornaments when you put them away for the year

Use as a whiteboard eraser

Send to Operation Happy Sock, where it'll be stuffed with polyfill and catnip for cats at the local animal shelter

Protect your MP3 player

Nifty ideas, and there are ten more at the link. Of course, you could also strive to avoid orphaned socks entirely with a no-sort system. Photo by kevin.