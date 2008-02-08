Find New Uses for Orphaned Socks

Even the most organised laundry masters can fall victim to Sock Gremlins—the invisible forces that seem to whisk individual socks away, leaving an unbalanced pair. Environment-friendly blog Planet Green has a few suggestions before you think about tossing that orphaned sock, including:
- Protect fragile holiday ornaments when you put them away for the year
- Use as a whiteboard eraser
- Send to Operation Happy Sock, where it'll be stuffed with polyfill and catnip for cats at the local animal shelter
- Protect your MP3 player
Nifty ideas, and there are ten more at the link. Of course, you could also strive to avoid orphaned socks entirely with a no-sort system. Photo by kevin.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink