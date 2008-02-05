Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Find Lost Music in Your iTunes Library

lost-music.png
In response to last week's Best of 2007 Smart Playlist, the Podophile weblog suggests another useful iTunes Smart Playlsit: the Lost Music playlist.

If you're a compulsive music collector like me, or suffer from an advanced case of M.A.D.D. (music attention deficit disorder) there are probably a lot of tracks in iTunes that you never got around to listening to. [...]Just set up a smart playlist of all music added in 2007 with a play count of 0. If you religiously listen to every new song at least once, you may need adjust the play count to 1, just to flesh out your playlist a bit.

Not only is the Lost Music Smart Playlist is a great way to keep up with those undiscovered gems in your iTunes library, but you could also use a similar playlist (maybe throw a skip count rule into the mix) to prune your iTunes library of music you haven't lost but you just don't listen to.

Find Your "Lost" Music From 2007 [Podophile]

Comments

  • anneliese Guest

    what if you buy a song on the itunes store?
    i cant find songs that i bgrought on itunes.. where do they go.. how can i find them?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles