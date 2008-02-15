Find Legal Forms and Info at The Public Library of Law

US-centric: Need to know the landlord laws for your state? Want to find incorporation forms for your home business? The Public Library of Law, a new search engine launched in collaboration with legal research firm FastCase, gives you access to laws, statutes, and legal decisions from all 50 states, as well as a wealth of free legal forms. While court decisions are available in standard search, you'll have to specify your state and do a little digging to find relevant codes and statutes. Still, for a first stop on the way to answering a legal question, Public Library of Law is, despite its unfortunate URL, nothing to laugh at.