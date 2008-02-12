Find cheap computer games with the Economical Gamer

Here's another one for the frugal gamers out there. Previously we told you how to save money when buying computer games, and now Logan over at our gaming site Kotaku has unearthed a pretty awesome Australian website devoted to gaming on the cheap.

The Economical Gamer is devoted to highlighting bargains, catalogues, competitions and freeware games, making it a one-stop-shop for finding games at cheap prices. Sweet! Logan's done a roundup of EcoGamer's February bargains here.

Thanks Anthony and Logan!

The Economical Gamer

