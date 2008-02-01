Find and Replace Formatting in Microsoft Word

The How-To Geek weblog steps through how to use Word's find and replace feature to handle formatting the same way it handles text.
Click in the blank Find box, and then you can use the regular keyboard shortcuts to specify specific formatting. For instance, if you wanted to replace all bolded text with regular text, you'd use Ctrl+B in the "Find what" box, or for italics you would use Ctrl+I. You can even use multiple search criteria here.
Using this method, you can find and replace ugly headings, fonts, or just remove very simple formatting like all italics (like in the example). If you've ever spent hours reformatting a long Word document, this simple tip could be a lifesaver.
I'm having difficulty solving a problem at the moment. I'm trying to cut and paste information from a legacy document with tables and check box fields. When I cut and paste the table with check boxes into my new document, I then want to remove the check box field. I've done a "find and replace for fields" and it says it can't find any. What could I be doing wrong? Otherwise I've got a LOT of highlighting and deleting to do!