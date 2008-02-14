Fill Out PDF Forms Online with PDFescape



PDFs tend to be the preferred format of HR managers and others who you have to fill out forms for, leaving you to print, write out, and mail or fax the paper document back to them. Skip all that unnecessary writing and printing with PDFescape, a free web app that lets you fill in PDF forms, add custom text and re-save them to your own computer. The site makes it clear that PDFescape isn't intended as a full-fledged PDF editor, but it does provide a pretty extensive toolkit for modifying other people's documents. In addition to text, you can throw in custom images, shapes, and links, and you can store the finished product on your own computer or keep it on PDFescape's server. Those basic features are free, but it seems as though PDFescape adds a logo mark to any documents you export from the site, which can be removed by purchasing "premium credits." Either way, it's significantly less expensive than buying a $300 Adobe suite.