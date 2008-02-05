File List Smart Batch File Renamer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

file-list-post.png Mac OS X only: Free utility File List batch renames files on your Mac according to criteria you set up. Rename files using sequential numbers, prefixes or suffixes, or change to upper or lower case. File List supports advanced file naming specs that let you use conditional statements, too, like "if it's a .TIFF file rename it to PHOTO." Best of all File List can create file renaming "droplets" that you can pin to Finder's toolbar for drag and drop easy reuse. File List is a free download for Mac OS X only.

File List [Many Tricks via Macworld]

Comments

  • Stephen Guest

    A good windows alternative is Quick File Rename, not free, but more power and flexibility than you will ever require.

  • dr Guest

    under windows maybe the best free renamer is bulk rename.
    Under leopard i use also name mangler,

  • Adeel P. Siddiqui Guest

    FYI....

    File List is now know as Name Mangler. It's still the same software made by the same company that originally developed it, but it's been updated and had a name change of it's own!

