Figure Out If It's Malware at exeLibrary

Search engine exeLibrary demistifies the EXEs running in your Task Manager to help you get to the bottom of whether or not that cryptic process actually needs to be running (and whether or not it's malware). Just search any process when you're unclear of its purpose in exeLibrary, and it'll give you a detailed description of what the process generally does in return, including how to remove it if it's harmful (similar to previously mentioned TaskList). exeLibrary is a nice stop if you're looking to trim down your running apps and Task Manager is full of processes that read like gibberish to you.

    I personally prefer http://www.processlibrary.com - it sets the standard for process info. It also has some free tools that you can download.

