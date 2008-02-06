Fifteen Things to Keep in Your Personal Personnel File

TheJobBored career blog suggests 15 kinds of documents anyone with a career should keep copies of for themselves—and, preferably, in one place, as a kind of "Personal Personnel File." Many of us might already have a box of "Important Files,", but having copies of the the papers they keep locked away at the office can prevent misunderstandings, help you prepare for salary negotiations, and possibly make your next job easier to snag. Amongst the less-likely items you should try to get copied:

Anything legal you sign at work. Such as: a noncompete agreement; a confidentiality agreement; an agreement relating to a company-provided property such as a car or a cell phone or a laptop; liability waivers; etc.

Any formal proposals/memos/agreements you make with or submit to your employer. For example, a raise request, the proposal to create a new position/project or even a proposal to work from home.

Termination documents from previous jobs. If only to prove/explain the circumstances of your leaving a previous position, these are good things to keep copies of.

What other kinds of work documents do you keep personal copies of, just in case? Share your advice in the comments. Photo by fuzzcat.