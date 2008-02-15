Extend Your Speed Dial Chops

Reader Dr. Jonas Venture, Jr. loves a good speed dial, but like most of us doesn't remember any of his speed dial numbers beyond 9. So to extend the usefulness of his phone's speed dial functionality, he simply repeats the speed dial number for different numbers belonging to the same contact, or adds a second number based on relationships to the first. For example:

So 2 would be my fiancee's cell, 22 would be her home. My brother would be 3, his work would be 33. When I kept dialing my future father-in-law to make plans for a trip, I found it annoying to keep searching for him. So voilà, he became 23, and my fiancée's mom's cell eventually became 24.

Very clever! The whole idea is very reminiscent of how I build keyword bookmarks in Firefox, and like keyword bookmarks, a good speed dial framework will almost always be quicker than digging through your contacts.