Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Ever Paid for Commercial Data Recovery?

CNET News takes a behind-the-scenes look at data recovery service Drive Savers, and the frantic customers who come to them with fried hard drives and lost data. We've posted at least one DIY solution for getting your data back from an unbootable drive, but desperate times call for desperate measures. How desperate have you gotten?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Video: Data recovery when your computer's drive is lifeless [CNET News.com]

Comments

  • rodneyolsen @Rodney Olsen

    I've frozen a few hard drives that wouldn't start.

    A friend told me about the freezing method. If you can't get the drive to spin up, put it in a sealed plastic bag and then dump it in the freezer for a few hours.

    Once it's frozen hook it up and try booting. I've had very good success for a few friends who thought they'd lost data forever.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles