Enter Lifehacker's Coolest Cubicle Contest and Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card

You've seen our Coolest Workspace Contest, and sure, the entries were incredible. But a lot of you aren't lucky enough to roll our own workspace; some of you plug in day after day in a standard, company-issue cubicle. What's more—given the limitations of a cubicle—it takes a good deal more planning and creativity to turn that cubicle into something special. That's why this time around, we want to reward those of you who've taken your cubicle from drab to fab. We're looking for the coolest cubicle on the block, and over the next few weeks we'll feature our favourite submissions every Thursday on Lifehacker. Once the submissions are exhausted, your fellow readers will vote for the cubicle they think is the coolest, and the winner will take home a $500 Amazon Gift Card! Think that gift card could be yours? Hit the jump for submission guidelines.
If you want to submit your cubicle for next Thursday's coolest cubicle showdown, here's what you need to do:
Official Contest Rules:
- To enter, send three to six photos of your cubicle to lh.showandtell at gmail.com with Coolest Cubicle Contest in the subject line.
- Include a description of your setup, including as many interesting details as possible about what makes you cubicle so cool.
- Your photos should be at least 600 pixels wide. By sending them in, you're giving us permission to publish them on Lifehacker.
- Not every submission will be featured. We'll do our best to dig through the submissions and feature the best and brightest.
- Your submission will be more likely to be featured if you tell us about your setup and take pictures that really show off your cubicle. We're dying to be impressed!
- All of the featured submissions will be voted on using our unscientific polling application.
- To verify that your cubicle really belongs to you, pull up Lifehacker.com (that's us.lifehacker.com if you're Aussie - Ed) on your cubicle's computer and make sure it's visible in at least one of your pictures. If we don't feel that your submission is authentic, we won't be able to feature it.
If you're looking for a little inspiration, check out last year's Coolest Workspace finalists. Remember, we don't expect the world. Since cubicles are notoriously difficult to personalise and impress with, creative use of space will be very much rewarded. Good luck! We expect to see those submissions rolling in soon!
