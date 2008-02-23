Enter Lifehacker's Coolest Cubicle Contest and Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card

You've seen our Coolest Workspace Contest, and sure, the entries were incredible. But a lot of you aren't lucky enough to roll our own workspace; some of you plug in day after day in a standard, company-issue cubicle. What's more—given the limitations of a cubicle—it takes a good deal more planning and creativity to turn that cubicle into something special. That's why this time around, we want to reward those of you who've taken your cubicle from drab to fab. We're looking for the coolest cubicle on the block, and over the next few weeks we'll feature our favourite submissions every Thursday on Lifehacker. Once the submissions are exhausted, your fellow readers will vote for the cubicle they think is the coolest, and the winner will take home a $500 Amazon Gift Card! Think that gift card could be yours? Hit the jump for submission guidelines.

If you want to submit your cubicle for next Thursday's coolest cubicle showdown, here's what you need to do:

Official Contest Rules: