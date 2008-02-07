Enter Data into Google Spreadsheets via Custom Forms



Google adds an interesting new feature to its online spreadsheets product: the ability to create and share an entry form with others for collecting information (versus giving them full access to the spreadsheet itself). Looks useful for surveys or any kind of easy information collection for a large number of people. Now that you don't have to be a Gmail user to use Google Docs (and Spreadsheets), it's open to everyone, too. To make a form for a spreadsheet, in the Share tab, check the "to fill out a form" option under "Invite people."