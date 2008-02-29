Enhance Online Video Watching with Zorro



Windows only: Freeware application Zorro aims to take distractions like flashy ads out of your online video watching experience. It does so by blacking out all content that isn't your video, including your browser window, so it's just you and your video. Zorro is brilliant in its simplicity: it's basically a see-through application window, so you launch it, resize it so whatever you want to isolate is inside Zorro's boundaries, and hit escape to black out everything outside the Zorro window. It could even work as a distraction-stopper for any application you want to bring focus to, like the many distraction-free word processors. Zorro is freeware, Windows only.