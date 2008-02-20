Embed PDFs YouTube-Style with Scribd iPaper



Previously mentioned document sharing application Scribd has updated its embeddable document reader to iPaper, a fast, efficient tool for embedding any document, from PDFs to PowerPoint to Word documents. We're seeing more and more web-based PDF viewers, like the recently posted PdfMeNot, which is a great thing for anyone who's sick of wrangling with offline PDF viewers when all they want is a quick look at a document. iPaper offers a much more functional experience than PdfMeNot, so hit the jump for a look.

The main features of iPaper that stand out over PdfMeNot are the ability to zoom pages, view thumbnail previews, and actually scroll the content with your mouse's scrollwheel (which doesn't work for me in PdfMeNot). iPaper even does search, and it provides simple links on their site page to download and save the original version on your desktop as either a PDF, plain text document, or even synthesized MP3 recording of the document.

The biggest downside right now is that the embedded Flash app isn't entirely friendly to its surroundings, which is why I placed the embedded file below this text instead of directly after the jump (the embedded document was covering my text).