Edit and Remove Auto-Complete Entries in Outlook with NK2View

Windows with Outlook only: The auto-completion feature in Outlook can be a time-saver, but only if you don't have to spend extra time making sure your message goes to the right John Smith. N2KView, a free Outlook modification utility, lets you jump into Outlook's auto-complete settings and view and delete entries, letting you free up those names you don't want to pop up when typing in addresses. Better still, using the guidance of the How-To Geek, you can pull off a quick export/import trick to actually edit your items, so you can assign whatever quick-type name you want to a contact. NK2View is a free download for Windows systems only. For more auto-complete wisdom, check out tips on avoiding auto-complete mix-ups.