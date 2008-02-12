Edit and Remove Auto-Complete Entries in Outlook with NK2View

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows with Outlook only: The auto-completion feature in Outlook can be a time-saver, but only if you don't have to spend extra time making sure your message goes to the right John Smith. N2KView, a free Outlook modification utility, lets you jump into Outlook's auto-complete settings and view and delete entries, letting you free up those names you don't want to pop up when typing in addresses. Better still, using the guidance of the How-To Geek, you can pull off a quick export/import trick to actually edit your items, so you can assign whatever quick-type name you want to a contact. NK2View is a free download for Windows systems only. For more auto-complete wisdom, check out tips on avoiding auto-complete mix-ups.

NK2View [NirSoft via The How-To Geek]

  • Richard Guest

    Many people don't know they can delete autocomplete entries by selecting it with their mouse or arrow keys and then pressing Delete. This alone can help a lot of frustration. Great article by the way on Outlook optimisation!

