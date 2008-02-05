Ebay turns off sellers?

Ebay's plans to stop sellers from leaving negative feedback on buyers has stirred up some discontent among users of the online auction house. The move was made to try to shore up the falling number of active buyers using the site, but may be swinging the pendulum too far in the other direction, as Zara Baxter's pointed out at PCA. It sounds like Ebay is breaking the reputation metric which used to help users decide who to trade with. What's your take on it?

