Eat Healthier Using Twelve "Instead Of" Steps

The Zen Habits blog posts a technique for making gradual progress toward eating healthier and, as a result, dropping a lot of fat, both from your diet and your waistline. Rather than choosing one point in one day to completely change your eating habits, Leo Babuta says moving one-by-one through a series of "instead of" substitutions. For example, try:

If you snack on junk food during the day, have some fruits by your side at all times. When you're feeling hungry for a snack, eat a fruit. One of those bags of small apples is a handy thing — you can't go wrong with apples. Make pizza instead of ordering. Homemade pizza is the best, and if you haven't made it yet, you should. The simple way is to get a ready-made whole-wheat crust, although making your own tastes even better. Start with the simple version, though, as you don't want to make things too difficult.

Nuts instead of chips. If you normally snack on chips, try unsalted peanuts or raw almonds.

Following a similar regimen, Leo says he was able to transform himself from a burger-loving junk food addict to a pretty healthy eater. If nothing else, it's worth keeping in mind that the details can make a big difference in your diet.