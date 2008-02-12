Dress Up Your Desktop at Social Wallpapering

There are a few great desktop wallpaper sites out there, and many crappy ones—but a new one (to us) called Social Wallpapering goes into the good pile. Browse through thousands of eye-catching images for standard monitors, widescreens, and dual monitors. The minimum resolution at SocWall is 1280x960, and all images are categorized and rated by users, so the "Most Popular" list is a good bet. (Get to it under the Browse menu, Everything.) For more desktop eye candy, see our top 10 sources for free wallpaper, fonts and icons.
