Download Files with Usenet

Blogger Paul Stamatiou steps through getting acquainted with and then becoming proficient downloading music, movies, and other files with Usenet. After introducing you to the basics of Usenet, Stamatiou delves into more advanced usage, describing how to start Usenet downloads by sending an email to your home computer. BitTorrent is by far the more popular (or at least well known and discussed) method of file sharing right now, but Usenet has been around forever, and its often blazing download speeds and ease of use has kept a lot of users loyal for years. If you're a die-hard Usenet user, let's hear what you love about it along with your tips for Usenet newcomers in the comments.