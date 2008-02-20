Double Your Reading Speed with WorldFlashReader

Windows/Linux only: Free, open source application WorldFlashReader speeds up your reading skills by flashing words in quick succession on a large display window. The result is—or at least is supposed to be—that you can both read more quickly and comprehend more at that speed. Similar to previously mentioned webapps Zap Reader and Spreeder, WorldFlashReader offers some features that make the desktop version worth a try, like keyboard shortcuts and estimates of time left to read the current text at that speed. WorldFlashReader can also open web pages, text files, or grab content directly from your clipboard.
