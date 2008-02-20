Don't Suggest a Salary First

Career advisor Penelope Trunk says that when you're in that job interview and faced with the question "What's your salary range?" don't name a number.

If you request a salary higher than the range for the job, the interviewer will tell you you're high, and you've just lost money. If you request a salary lower than the range, the interviewer will say nothing, and you've just lost money. [...]You want the interviewer to tell you the range for the position, because then you can focus on getting to the high end of that range.

If your interviewer's not forthcoming about what they plan to pay and persists asking you to name a number, Trunk runs down several ways to fend off the question, like focusing on the position's requirements, the current job market, and the employer's budget. If they're going to make you an offer, they'll have to include salary with it.