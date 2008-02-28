Dock Your Old Drives with the Hard Drive USB Dock



Dock any internal SATA hard drive in this USB dock to turn any internal drive into an external drive on-the-quick. If you've got a few old hard drives hanging around that you'd like to put to good use but they aren't really worth installing in your computer's innards and you don't feel like taking the time to convert that old drive into an external hard drive, this simple dock, which appears to have taken swappable inspiration from your SNES, seems like a brilliant idea. The dock will set you back $42, but I couldn't actually find a store where they're in stock, so if you have better luck, please share in the comments. UPDATE: You can find it cheaper and in stock from good old, reliable Newegg for $32. Thanks pinion!