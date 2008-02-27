Do You Thumb Drive On-the-Go?

Productivity weblog Digital Inspiration rounds up several ways to travel without your computer, suggesting instead that you carry all the programs and documents you need on your USB thumb drive. We've covered most of the post's suggestions before, whether we were showing you how to carry your life on a thumb drive or rounding up the top 10 thumb drive tricks, so with the wealth of options out there for taking that thumb drive to its limits, I'm wondering:



Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

If you are one of the folks putting that thumb drive to good use, why don't you tell us what you're using it for.



Get detailed with your killer thumb drive setup in the comments.