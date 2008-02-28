DIY Waterproof Camera Enclosure

If you're a diehard photographer or videographer who leaves your equipment at home in rainy or wet conditions, this detailed, step-by-step guide to making your own waterproof camera enclosure on-the-cheap is for you. The steps are detailed and the results look great, but as an added bonus this smart tip for underwater shooting stood out:

I put two Alka-Seltzers in the bag with... the camera. In case of a leak, the seltzer foams, blowing up the bag.... You certainly notice when you get a leak.

Between this step-by-step and the smart canary-in-the-coalmine effect of the Alka-Seltzer, this seems a bit safer than the condom method, though perhaps not as robust as this military-grade housing.