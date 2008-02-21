DIY Remote Camera Trigger

DIY web site Instructables details how to turn a $3 hands-free phone headset into a remote shutter trigger for your digital camera. The trigger described in the tutorial should work with most digital cameras with a 2.5mm plug for remote triggering (including the popular Canon Rebel). From start to finish the project takes about five minutes, and you can't beat the price. We've highlighted a much more involved remote trigger in the past, so if for some reason this method won't work for you and you're willing to roll up your sleeves, you might want to give that a look.