DIY Photography Light Tent

Build yourself a cheap and easy-to-assemble photography tent with a box, fabric, a white bristol board, lights, and standard office supplies (tape, glue, and a ruler). Cut out the walls of the box, leaving the borders and bottom of the box intact. Affix an unbent piece of bristol board to the box. Cover the remaining holes with fabric. The Digital Photography School blog explains how to create this cheap light tent in detail with photo illustrations so that you don't miss any steps on the way. Once you're finished, you'll need to light up the box, and with the end result, you'll be able to make some professional-looking photographs of smallish objects to showcase to the world. The best part? Nobody will know that you took the photographs in a cheap box.

