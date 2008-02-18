DIY Magnetic Doorstop Laptop Stand

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader Jörgen found a creative way to prop up his laptop and reduce heat buildup with doorstops and magnets. To build this nifty little stand, Jörgen bought small doorstops at a regular housewares store. He explains:

1. I took two doorstops and glued them together in opposite directions.
2. Next, small magnets. Preferably one of the magnets is a little thin metal piece that doesn't stick out underneath the laptop's ordinary feet.
3. Finally, I glued the thin magnet on the bottom of my laptop and the other magnetic piece inside one end of the doorstops.

The end result are two magnetic feet that are easy to remove from the bottom of your laptop but will still stay on if you're moving you laptop around. For another option (without the magnets), you can create your own laptop stand using wine corks. Thanks, Jörgen!

