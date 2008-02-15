The IKEA Hacker weblog demonstrates how to turn a few relatively cheap items from IKEA into an attractive, apartment-friendly bike rack. The IKEA goods will still set you back around $40, but the actual project shouldn't take much time at all and the results are certainly impressive. Looking for a more of a portable bike rack? We've got you covered there, too.
DIY IKEA Bike Rack
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Oryou could buy a bike rack from DOSmith and save youreslves the trouble.