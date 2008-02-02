DIY Door to Dining Room Table Conversion

Weblog Design Sponge details a simple step-by-step for converting an old door into an attractive dining room table on-the-cheap. The results are impressive, and apart from scavenging a used door that will work for you, the process is quick, easy, and pretty cheap. If this idea seems familiar, you may be flashing back to reader Jason's DIY startup desk, also forged from a repurposed door.
