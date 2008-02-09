DisplayFusion Updates with More Dual Monitor Wallpaper Features

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Previously mentioned dual monitor desktop wallpaper utility DisplayFusion has been updated with bug fixes and new features. DisplayFusion is our second choice to the pay-for UltraMon when it comes to stretching wallpaper images across your two PC monitors, but it does include a neat feature UltraMon does not: the ability to search for and load wallpaper images from Flickr. This new version is much more stable, and includes hotkeys for moving windows between monitors. DisplayFusion requires the free .NET runtime, and the free version is slightly limited—it doesn't include customisable hotkeys and timed wallpaper changes. (The upgrade will set you back 10 bucks). See also our comprehensive guide to making the most of your dual monitors.

DisplayFusion [Binary Fortress Software]

