Digitise your music collection with a free version of Cool Record Edit Pro

cool record.pngWindows only -You know that big collection of LPs and tapes you don't play anymore? Well the Giveaway of the Day website is offering a free app which looks like a great way to kick off the move to digitising your music collection. Similar to open source app Audacity, Cool Record Edit Pro is a Windows-based app which allows you to record and clean up sound files from a range of sources.

It includes a click and crackle filter for cleaning vinyl records, a noise filter for cassette-tape recordings, and an equaliser to enhance the sound quality of all recordings.

Cool Record Edit Pro supports MPEG (MP3, MP2), WAV, Windows Media Audio, Ogg Vorbis, Audio Tracks and Dialogic VOX) audio formats, and you can convert audio files from one format to another.

The system requirements are: Windows 98/Me/2000/2003/XP, Windows Vista or better; CPU: >750MHz Intel or AMD CPU; RAM: 64 MB RAM or above.

Sounds like a good potential weekend project. If you try it out, let me know how you get on. :)

Cool Record Edit Pro [Giveaway of the Day]

