Delete "Parent" File to Fix "Profile in Use" Error

Long-time Firefox users will remember moments when, usually after a browser crash, they've been unable to restart Firefox, receiving an error message akin to "Firefox cannot use the profile "X" because it is in use." The CyberNet tech blog notes that you can delete a file or two named "parent.lock," ".parentlock," or, in the case of Linux, both "Lock" and ".parentlock," in your Firefox profile folder to solve the problem without having to restart the system. The CyberNet article has the goods on where to find your profile and which files to delete on which systems, and saves many of us a frustrating restart (or five).