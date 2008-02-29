David Allen: GTD is More Than Just Lists

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weblog Web Worker Daily sits down with Getting Things Done author and productivity evangelist David Allen to discuss his upcoming book and how GTD is more than just lists. To Allen, it's about control:

If you walk into anywhere and want to get more control, all you really need to do is a version of collect. That is I need to sit down and just get everything that has my attention or the attention of everybody in the group I'm trying to get [in]control.

The new book, which Allen describes as "GTD on steroids," provides a higher-level look at implementing GTD in your everyday life, which is what Allen focuses on in this interview. If you've given GTD a once-over but have had trouble seeing the forest for the trees (or the project for the lists, as it were), this interview may give you a better idea of how and why you might want to integrate GTD philosophies into more aspects of your life.

David Allen Part 3: Really Getting it Done is Not Just Lists [Web Worker Daily]

