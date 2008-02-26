Customise Your Login Screen with LogonStudio

Windows only: Freeware application LogonStudio brings full login screen customisation to your Windows XP or Vista PC. Last week we showed Mac users how they can match their desktop and login images, so if you were a Windows user looking for similar functionality, LogonStudio can do that for you and so much more. The app comes with several built-in login screens and images, but you can customise practically ever section of your login screen to your heart's content. LogonStudio is freeware, Windows only. Thanks cavelierex!
