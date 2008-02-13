Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Customise Stacks in Leopard 10.5.2

Mac OS X only: Yesterday's software update added several subtle options all over Leopard for Mac users, especially for Stacks—to see them, simply Cmd+click on a Stack. We've posted before how to overlay icons on your Dock's Stacks for easy visual identification, but now under "Display as" you can choose "Folder" instead to see the folder icon. (Easier, but I still like the drawer icons better.) Instead of your Mac deciding how the Stack should be viewed (as a grid or list), you can choose under "Display as." Even more exciting, the "List" view isn't that arcing fan any more—it's a throwback to Tiger's hierarchical file list which lets you navigate down into subfolders.

