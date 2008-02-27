Create Will-Do Lists to Manage Huge Task Inventories

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Lifehacker reader and mental state blogger Luciano writes about his main problem with creating a master task list, in the style of Getting Things Done: The "giant blob of threatening commitments" they can become after awhile. To keep a level head and get a daily feeling of accomplishment, he recommends the following:

Take your to-do list and pick a few tasks that you will do the next day: not tasks that you want to do, or tasks that you think you might do — but tasks that you wholeheartedly commit to do. Replace your long list of intentions with a short list of commitments.

It's a different angle than Trent at the Simple Dollar's takes to managing a huge commitments list, and one that still gives you two reassurances—that everything you will eventually have to do is captured somewhere, and that you have a daily guide as to what to do next. For yet another alternative GTD path, try tackling next problems instead of next actions. Photo by purpleslog.

'Will-Do' Lists [Litemind]

  • John B. Kendrick Guest

    I found an application for GTD that provides a simple click on a star next to the task makes it appear in your next actions list, and I wholeheartedly agree with the author that keeping this list manageable is the key to GTD. Just pick one action that will keep each project moving and wait to select another until after the previous one has been completed. I've written about this application on my blog at http://johnkendrick.wordpress.com if you want more details, and it not only works on desktops, but also has a complementary web page specially built for the iPhone.

