Copy Tables and Keep Their Formatting with Table2Clipboard

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Make copying tables from web pages to offline office apps easier with Table2Clipboard, a free Firefox extension. The low-key app simply adds a single item to the Edit and right-click context menus, "Copy whole table," that retains a table's formatting and makes it far easier to paste and manipulate in Microsoft Word or Excel, OpenOffice.org and other programs. The extension also keeps individually-selected (a.k.a. Control-clicked) cells in place when used. Table2Clipboard is a free download, and works wherever Firefox (including Firefox 3 Beta) does.
I use a lot of genealogy web sites that present data in tables and this extension is going to make it so much easier to copy the data into my spreadsheet so that I can resort it in any order that I wish. Thank you.