Copy and Paste Scattered Files with Piky Basket

Windows only: Copy and move files from across your system with Piky Basket, a free Windows utility that runs as an Explorer right-click extension. The basic use is a "basket" where you compile a range of files from different locations and folders through right-clicking. Head to where you want to paste or move those files, and Piky dumps them all. You can also copy all the file paths from your basket contents to the clipboard for use in other utilities, and a bonus feature lets you open a command line window pointed at any location. It's a low-key app that does (mostly) one function well, and all the better for it. Piky Basket is a free download for Windows sysytems only.