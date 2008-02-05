If budgeting was at the top of your 2008 resolutions, you've probably reached that one-month burnout point where you're beginning to wonder if you can keep up the penny-pinching. Weblog Get Rich Slowly suggests several ways of coping with frugality burnout so you don't fall of the thrift wagon. For example:

Don't try to do it all at once. Even frugality zealots don't follow 100% of the things they write about. It's important to choose a few ideas that work best for you, and to begin incorporating them into your life.

If you're big on budgeting, share your tips for how you cope with frugality burnout without going on a spending binge in the comments.