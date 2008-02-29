Coolest Cubicle Contest, Part the First

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

We've seen what you can do with limitless workspace possibilities in our Coolest Workspace Contest, but fact is, most of us don't have the limitless freedom to tweak our workspaces that many of the Coolest Workspace entries did. With that in mind, and with the idea that necessity is the mother of invention and all that, today we're kicking off our first Coolest Cubicle Contest, with $500 to Amazon at stake. So without further ado, hit the jump to take a look at this week's coolest cubicle submissions.

Clean and Relaxed

lilcrazies.pngReader Mike Bamford keeps his desk clean, focuses on soft light, and throws in the Kid Robot Dunny embellishment here and there. He's got tonnes to say about his setup, so hit each image in the gallery for his detailed explanation.

Clean and RelaxedClean and RelaxedClean and RelaxedClean and RelaxedClean and Relaxed

Tiki Party

justin.png Reader Justin Cline didn't have a lot to say about his setup except to list what he's running and a few of his decorations, which include:

  • Intel Mac
  • 24" and 19" displays
  • Wacom tablet
  • Tiki Masks, Tourches, wall-to-wall bamboo
  • Saltwater tank (Clown fish and cleaner shrimp, mushroom and green star coral, misc critters)

Reminds me of Wired's lively cubicles.

Tiki PartyTiki PartyTiki PartyTiki PartyTiki PartyTiki Party

Cluttered but Fun

Reader Ryan Hawley clearly rolls with a method-to-my-madness mentality, which he explains in more detail in the gallery.

Cluttered but FunCluttered but FunCluttered but FunCluttered but Fun

Rainbow Connection

Chad Osborn says: "Because gray cubicles are so depressing, I add lots of things to brighten it. Each month the theme changes. This month features kites bursting with colour. One look across the grass into the sky background takes me away from my desk (and the bitter cold outside)."

Rainbow ConnectionRainbow ConnectionRainbow ConnectionRainbow Connection

And that's it for this week. Got a cubicle you think could compete with this week's submissions? There's a $500 Amazon gift card up for grabs, so if you think you do, check out the official contest rules and get those submissions in by Wednesday of next week.

