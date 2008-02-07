Reduce kitchen clutter by buying multi-purpose tools

If you love cooking but you have a small kitchen (or budget) you can reduce the number of appliances you need by buying only multi-purpose tools - and devising new ways to use the ones you have.

Once you're in the mindset of adapting the tools you have at hand, you'll surprise yourself with what you can do. When I was growing up my mother used a wok for just about all the cooking - she could even bake cakes in it!

The Wise Bread blog has some great suggestions - like getting your strainer to pull triple duty as a strainer, sifter and colander: The trick with sifting? Tape the strainer over the bowl.

There were a couple of nice cooking techniques which, once mastered, will let you get rid of single purpose items like a garlic press (just use the flat blade of a wide knife) or a potato masher (make them in your mixer).

