Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Reduce kitchen clutter by buying multi-purpose tools

If you love cooking but you have a small kitchen (or budget) you can reduce the number of appliances you need by buying only multi-purpose tools - and devising new ways to use the ones you have.
Once you're in the mindset of adapting the tools you have at hand, you'll surprise yourself with what you can do. When I was growing up my mother used a wok for just about all the cooking  - she could even bake cakes in it!
The Wise Bread blog has some great suggestions - like getting your strainer to pull triple duty as a strainer, sifter and colander: The trick with sifting? Tape the strainer over the bowl.
There were a couple of nice cooking techniques which, once mastered, will let you get rid of single purpose items like a garlic press (just use the flat blade of a wide knife) or a potato masher (make them in your mixer).
Got a favourite suggestion for equipment that can do double duty in the kitchen? Please share in comments.

Cooking without crepe pans and other expensive kitchen tools [Wise Bread]

Comments

  • idodialog Guest

    two good quality sharp knives, one of them should be a thai cleaver style knife with a ponty end - at about $5-$6 from bigger asian supermarket, so the other one will be trad cooks knife about $70. The former will last a few years, the latter a lifetime. U will need a steel for sharpening and make sure they don't bang around with other metal things.
    A wok - also from asian supermarket (spun springy steel)(never from Myer or DJs or wherever) once properly seasoned and never washed in detergent or with other than a brush might last a lifetime too! ($25 max)
    A heavy cast iron frypan - campers frypans are really cheap and fantastic - again treat it (basically burn oil in it) - better than any non-stick crap. Around $20. Will last forever.
    Two good heavy base upright stainless saucepans with all metal lids - these will set you back a bit. Try a catering/commercial kitchen shop. Cheapo steaming flower thingy - about $8.
    Just about there!

    0
  • val yule Guest

    LOST KITCHEN TREASURES

    Most of my kitchen equipment is over fifty five years old, and some is third generation (and I will soon be a great-grandmother.) It is more practical and durable than what you can buy in shops today. Why cannot we have this quality today?
    Old treasures include: Strong plastic-coated 2-tier dishdrainer to hold six settings, stand-up cutlery drainer, knife drainer, narrow frypan slice, big soup ladle, heavy potato-masher, moulin grinder of anything, stainless steel mesh soap-saver, aluminium dippers, my grandmother's ideal-design grater, my grandmother's always-sharp cut-anything breadknife circa 1905, metal hood for a round frypan, one-cup deep metal-mesh teastrainer with two tabs to avoid tea-bags . . .Where can we buy these today?
    Yes, and I need a 2-litre stainless steel container with lid to sit on the bench, for kitchen scraps for the worm-farm. Can't find even and enamel one.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles