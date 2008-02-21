Convert Document Links to Viewable Objects with iPaper Bookmarklets

Scribd's new iPaper tool is great for embedding PDFs, Word files, and other documents on a web page you can edit, but the service can be put to use in your browser as well. Blogger Tony Hirst has patched together two JavaScript bookmarklets that transform all the document links on a page to either same-page embedded objects or links to an iPaper viewer for the document. Drag them onto your bookmarks bar, click the link, and your documents are now viewable, no plug-in or download required. As Adam noted, the embedded Flash objects can sometimes overwhelm a page, but the browsing interface is pretty advanced for a free, easy-to-use app.