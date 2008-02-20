Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Consumer's Cheat Sheet to the HD-DVD versus Blu-ray war

Well it wasn't a very exciting fight for those of us who were sticking with DVD to see what happened, but the media is now trumpeting that Blu-ray has won the format war, with the news that Toshiba is quitting production of HD-DVD players and recorders.
That won't mean much if you'd stuck with DVD to see how the battle went down, but if you're an early adopter, Gizmodo has kindly put together a guide to what to do next. Their top (cynical!) tip is to offload your HD-DVD gear pronto, before the rest of the world figures out that it's a dud. Nice.

A Consumer's Cheat Sheet to HD-DVD's Death and Blu-ray's Victory [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles