Consumer's Cheat Sheet to the HD-DVD versus Blu-ray war

Well it wasn't a very exciting fight for those of us who were sticking with DVD to see what happened, but the media is now trumpeting that Blu-ray has won the format war, with the news that Toshiba is quitting production of HD-DVD players and recorders.

That won't mean much if you'd stuck with DVD to see how the battle went down, but if you're an early adopter, Gizmodo has kindly put together a guide to what to do next. Their top (cynical!) tip is to offload your HD-DVD gear pronto, before the rest of the world figures out that it's a dud. Nice.

