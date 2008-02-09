Consolidate IM, Email, and Social Networking with Digsby

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Newly released chat application Digsby consolidates instant messaging, email, text messaging, and social networking into one very slick chat application. As far as IM, Digsby covers all the major players, from AIM to Google Talk; it handles Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, or virtually any POP or IMAP account for email; and it supports updates of all the latest happenings on your Facebook or MySpace profile. As far as full-on consolidation of hot social web tools right now, the only thing really missing is Twitter integration. Currently Digsby is Windows only in private beta (use code lifehacker to sign up), but Mac and Linux versions are purportedly on the way. It's not open source like Pidgin or Adium (which it looks very much like), but the all-inclusive integration is probably enough to lure a lot of IM users to its warm embrace. Flip through the gallery (hit the jump for more) to get a closer look at everything Digsby's got to offer.

  • mistwolf @Jamie

    Looks great, but as someone mentioned upthread, no video. Video is what keeps me using the hideous bloatwares of Yahoo and MSN. None of the third party apps seem to handle it well. :/

