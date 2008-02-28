Compare Files Online with Google Docs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you work with other people, you've invariably ended up with multiple versions of the same document. We've shown you how to compare and merge file differences with WinMerge, a desktop Windows application, but for those times you either can't install WinMerge or just need a quick comparison, weblog Digital Inspiration suggests using Google Docs to compare text online. Since Google Docs keeps a running revision history of all the saved versions of a doc, putting this trick to use is simple. Just open a new Google Doc, paste the text of one doc you want to compare, save that, delete it, and then copy the text of the second doc you want to compare in its place. Using the GDocs revision history feature (see the post for details), you can then get a nice highlight and strikethrough comparison of differences between the two docs. It's not as robust as desktop methods, but for a quick comparison, it's a clever idea.

Use Google Docs To Compare Two Text Files Online [Digital Inspiration]

