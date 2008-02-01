Compact Your Email Folders to Recover Disk Space

If Thunderbird's your main email application and you've got thousands of messages stored on your hard drive, they may be hogging more space than you think. Writer and T-bird user Cory Doctorow says:
Don't forget to occasionally run File -> Compact Folders. I did so yesterday and reclaimed nearly 20GB of hard drive space! Comparing my mail folder to my backup, I discovered that every single email that I'd "deleted" for over a year (by putting it in the Trash and then emptying it) was still lurking on my disk.
Twenty gigabytes is a whole lot of storage to get back from a simple folder compaction. Of course, to ID more space hogs, here's how to visualize your hard drive usage.
