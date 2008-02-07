Coming up on Lifehacker: We review the OLPC XO laptop!

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

I'm pleased to say that while I was at the OLPC love-fest that was Linux.conf.au last week, I managed to snag one of their XO mini-laptops to review. We have two in the household so we'll be able to test out some of their cool mesh networking capabilities. I'm also keen to see how it stacks up as a mini-laptop compared to the *other* geek toy du jour, the ASUS Eee PC.
Watch this space for the full review plus pictures. :)

